FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances finally back Sunday, turning dry again this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we end the weekend, some changes to our dry pattern may (briefly) take shape. Sunday will still likely be hot, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s for highs and heat indices above the 100 degree mark. So that part of the forecast is not changing. What is changing is the fact that rain chances finally return!

Scattered storms will try to return to SWLA on Sunday afternoon. (KPLC)

An upper-level disturbance is set to arrive near the area by the middle of the day. That combined with plenty of heat and moisture may finally provided a few afternoon showers and storms. We could see some develop near the coast along the seabreeze, and a few more further inland thanks to the disturbance nearby. Still, we’re not expecting a washout, and not everyone will see rain. But any rain that does occur at least would help provide some heat relief. If you plan to be outside, you’ll still want to use caution when dealing with the heat. Also remember to head indoors if you hear thunder.

Upper-level high pressure returns by the middle of the week to provide more dry conditions. (KPLC)

Monday could also bring a couple afternoon showers or storms, though perhaps not as widespread as the disturbance begins to exit. Unfortunately, the high pressure that kept things dry this week looks to return by the middle of the week ahead. This means another dry spell is likely starting Tuesday, likely lasting at least into Thursday. And high temperatures will continue to reach the mid 90′s, perhaps closer to 100 degrees for some spots inland.

More dry weather returns, by Tuesday. (KPLC)

This will continue to make hot weather precautions are essential. Make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working or doing physical activity outside, and wear lighter-colored clothing if possible. Remember never to leave small children or pets unattended in the heat, and especially not in vehicles.

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Subtropical Storm Don. Don is located well east of Bermuda, and will stay over the open Atlantic. The rest of the basin remains quiet for now.

