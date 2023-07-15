Champion Rewind Series - Reeves Girls Track Team

Reeves, LA (KPLC) - The Reeves girl’s track team won 6 individual state titles and the overall team state championship for the class c division, their 2nd team title in 3 years

“We had injuries last year that kept us from winning it and we were on a mission to take back what was ours so they showed every day and they worked real hard and it paid off in the end,” Reeves head coach, Bruce Williams said.

Seniors Maddi Ford and Faith Cauthron made large contributions to their team’s success, Cauthron placed first in javelin and Ford won the pole vault as well as the 4x400 and 4x200 relays

“Just the special bond that we have like we spend hours together from the time we get to school to after hours after school practicing getting reps in any way we can possible so just to have that bond with each other is really special so you don’t take anything personal we just push each other to be the best we can, be” Ford said.

Many of the reeves athletes had previously won state titles, but they said that this one meant a bit more

“It was really special to us because it was our senior year and we weren’t sure how everything was going to go and it was just really special after they called it was just really special holding that trophy again,” Cauthron said.

Williams loses 4 seniors heading into next season, who were a crucial part of this championship team who he’s seen grow exponentially and is proud of how they handled things day in and day out.

“You have the mentality you are either going to be a pit bull or a poodle and most of them decided to be a pitbull and they show up for practice every day and worked hard”

Cauthron has committed to McNeese to compete in Javelin and cross-train in other events this fall.

