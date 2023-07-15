7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Teams: Welsh Greyhounds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When you think about the Welsh Greyhounds, you think about a program that has known how to win games over the past few seasons, and this last season was no different as they went (10-2) overall.

The big difference coming into the new season is at the head coaching position as Ronnie Courville has now taken over the program for Cody Gueringer, who left this past season to take the opening at Sulphur.

Coach Courville believes his team has learned from their postseason loss last season, and knows that his players are coming into this season with a ton of motivation.

We all returned some quality players, but we also lost a lot of experience and I feel like as far as goals our goals go, we need to get over the hump of that second round, we’ve been falling short, and I feel like we have the ability to move past that loss and can become future state champs again,” said Coach Courville. “I feel like we have a good idea of alright if we can get there, you know that gives us a chance, to take that next step as a team.”

Courville brings back basically the same staff from this past season but has a few things that he feels like he brings to the table as a head coach, including the style that he likes to use when teaching his players.

“There are all different types of leadership, but I truly believe in being a servant leader, and I work for them which is kind of how I see it,” said Courville. “I feel like when you show the kids and the coaches you love them and care about them, that you’re going to do things for them, that helps a lot, and that’s kind of my leadership style.”

The Welsh Greyhounds are set to open up the 2023 season with a road test against the Kinder Yellowjackets set for September 1.

