Veto override session appears likely; pundit says vetoed LGBTQ bills are the driving force

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards used his veto pen over two dozen times following the end of this year’s regular legislative session and come Friday (July 14) it will be known whether state lawmakers will take part in an override session next week.

Under Louisiana law, veto override sessions are automatically scheduled after a governor vetoes any legislation and the sentiment of legislators on both sides of the political aisle who spoke to FOX 8 is that the session will happen starting on July 18.

Lawmakers had until July 13 to submit in writing whether they want to cancel the veto override special session.

Senator Kirk Talbot is a Republican who represents residents of Jefferson Parish in the legislature. “Everyone we’ve talked to has told me, you know, everybody we suspect is not sending their ballot in is not going to send it in, so I feel confident,” said Talbot. “I do believe we’ll go into veto session on Tuesday.”

Rep. Mandie Landry, a Democrat, represents New Orleans in the legislature.

“It seems like there’s not a chance anymore that we’re going to get a majority in the Senate which is what we were hoping for, there’s just a lot of pressure even on people who are term-limited to come back,” Landry.

Edwards issued 25 vetoes, including line items in the state budget to restore $100 million cuts from the Louisiana Department of Health. Edwards said the cut would have mushroomed in reality due to the impact on matching federal dollars.

“I am glad that he put the hundred million back,” said Talbot.

But the vetoes that are generating the most buzz is Edwards’ striking down bills aimed at LGBTQ+ people including a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths.

“The first one that comes to mind is obviously the transgender bill that allows, that would prevent, you know, surgeries and puberty blockers for young children, you know, I think that needs to be overturned,” said Talbot.

Landry hopes the legislature will uphold the veto of those bills.

“I voted against all of those. These culture war bills, they’re just meant to divide and bully people and to hurt people and we don’t gain anything by them, they distract legislators from important issues,” said Landry. “I will be voting to sustain the governor’s veto as well.”

Dillard University political analyst Dr. Robert Collins will not be surprised if there is a veto override session.

“The override session has been expected for a while now by political observers,” he said.

And he thinks the LGBTQ+ legislation is at the heat of the desire by many conservatives to return to the capitol for a special session.

“I think this is all really being driven by the LGBT bills because that’s a culture war issue and some of the members have actually said that publicly that those were the bills that were going to get them back because those are bills that received national publicity and those are the bills that their constituents know about,” said Collins.

Edwards also vetoed a bill dealing with recall efforts and canvassing.

“We already have pretty strong rules and laws in place that protect against voter fraud and promote voter integrity and the secretary of state himself has said publicly many times how safe our elections are,” said Landry.

Talbot would like to see some other bills get new consideration, too.

“The phasing out of the corporate income tax, Brett Allain’s bill from Franklin that was vetoed. We talked about that for a long time to finally get rid of that tax, we’re only one of two states that do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new poll done by Greg Rigamer on behalf of the group Citizens for a New Louisiana found 70% of those surveyed believe that the state legislature was irresponsible in the preparation and passing of the state budget. Only 10% felt that they acted responsibly.

Talbot and some other members of the Senate acknowledge the final moments of the legislative session were less than ideal.

“Certainly it was chaotic towards the end and the House changed a lot of things. Once we sent it over, we didn’t have a lot of time to look at it. That process has been better in the past and you know moving forward we need to do a better job of doing that but it’s impossible to read that many amendments when the House sends it back and you only have 10 minutes or 15 minutes,” he said.

If any of the governor’s vetoes are overridden, it will happen as he is in the final months of his time in office. He is term-limited, and a new governor will be sworn in, in January.

“I think the governor expects to be overridden, he’s a smart politician, he can count votes so he expects to be overridden but I think it was important to him to stick with the issues that he believes in,” said Collins. “He figures that history will exonerate him and prove him right.”

