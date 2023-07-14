SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2023.

Justin Lequinn Malbrough, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; second-degree murder; parole detainer.

Kirk Isaac Mcpherson, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

James Joseph Britt, 34, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Willard John Arabie, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number.

Jean Paul Fournet, 34, Leesville: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Michael Lane Sims, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Luke James Shell, 34, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Lisa Marie Michalaka, 40, Houston, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Cynthia Laree Foster, 41, Starks: Battery; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daric Wayne Vezia, 50, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

James Tucker, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage.

Krista Renee Rozas, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Stephen Ray Ryker, 69, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Edward James Gallien Jr., 66, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 38, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; theft of a firearm (2 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 charges).

Chautoria Joy Mczeal, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.