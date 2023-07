SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating the death of a child in the area of Live Oak Street.

Several Sulphur Police Department units are at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed a child died, but have not given more information.

KPLC has reached out to both the Sulphur Police Department and the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office.

