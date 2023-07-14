50/50 Thursdays
Starlink satellites appear as line of lights in sky

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve ever seen a line of lights moving through the sky, chances are they are Starlink satellites being launched.

(Morgan Summers)

The satellites are the size of an office desk and are designed to provide global internet service. According to their website, Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet.

Most satellite internet services come from single geostationary satellites that orbit at about 22,000 miles above the planet, which results in a delayed round-trip data time between the internet user and the satellite. Starlink satellites orbit much closer to Earth, at about 340 miles.

In the days following a launch, these satellites can be seen as they begin to reach orbit about 200 miles above the Earth.

As of May 2023, Starlink consists of over 4,000 mass-produced small satellites, and there are generally 6-8 Starlink satellites in our sky at any point in time.

HERE is a list of Starlink satellite launch schedules from across the United States.

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Health Headlines: The hidden dangers of alcohol
