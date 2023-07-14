50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA students place silver and gold in national skills competition

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has announced that three of their students won big at the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta, Ga.

The competition features more than 6,000 students from all over the country. Nine of which were SOWELA students who competed in eight competitions.

All three students will now receive a SOWELA Foundation scholarship for placing in their respective contests.

SOWELA instructor Darrell Buck, Advertising Design Silver medalist Madeleine Guillory, TV...
SOWELA instructor Darrell Buck, Advertising Design Silver medalist Madeleine Guillory, TV Production Gold medalist Connor Couvillion, SOWELA instructor Thunder John, and TV Production Gold medalist Matthew Dye(SOWLEA)

Digital Arts and Communication students Connor Couvillion and Matthew Dye won Gold in the Television Production team competition.

And Digital Arts and Communications student Madeleine Guillory won Silver in Advertising Design.

Darrell Buck is a Digital Art and Communications Instructor for SOWELA and says, “As their advisor, I’m extremely proud of these students...It takes a lot of courage and hard work to compete at Nationals. These students spent hours outside of class working and practicing for Nationals, and it’s always nice when the results pay off.”

The national event is by invitation only. And those invites are only sent out to first-place state medalists from the 110 U.S. competitions for career and technical students.

Health Headlines: The hidden dangers of alcohol
