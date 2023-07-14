Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early risers and commuters in South Louisiana were witness to an “out of this world” sight early Friday (July 14) morning as the sky was lit up with a bright light.
Those that saw the spectacle reported seeing a greenish-blueish light that lit up the black early morning sky for a matter of seconds around 4:30 a.m.
According to witness accounts of a descending object and its trajectory, it appears the object likely was a meteor.
Viewer Tess Richards, of Covington, caught the meteor via doorbell cam. Another viewer captured the intense flash of light on a security camera in Thibodaux.
Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
