50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early risers and commuters in South Louisiana were witness to an “out of this world” sight early Friday (July 14) morning as the sky was lit up with a bright light.

Those that saw the spectacle reported seeing a greenish-blueish light that lit up the black early morning sky for a matter of seconds around 4:30 a.m.

According to witness accounts of a descending object and its trajectory, it appears the object likely was a meteor.

Viewer Tess Richards, of Covington, caught the meteor via doorbell cam. Another viewer captured the intense flash of light on a security camera in Thibodaux.

Did you catch the meteor on camera? Send it to us at fox8live.com/pics.

Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Meteor visible in SE LA earlier this morning! This from Covington. 🎥 Tess Richards

Posted by Meteorologist Zack Fradella on Friday, July 14, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Live Oak Street
Police: No foul play suspected in child’s death in Sulphur
Human skull found near Sabine River
Starlink satellites appear as line of lights in sky
Health Headlines: The hidden dangers of alcohol
Health Headlines: The hidden dangers of alcohol