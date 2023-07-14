50/50 Thursdays
Police: No foul play suspected in child’s death in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - There are currently no signs of foul play in the death of a child found dead on Live Oak Street in Sulphur Thursday evening, authorities said.

The cause of death is currently unknown, according to Major Jason Gully, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating further.

Sulphur police received a report of an unresponsive child around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

The child’s father said his son was sleeping and when he went to check on him, he was not breathing, Gully said. The father told officers his son had not been feeling well. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

