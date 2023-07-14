50/50 Thursdays
Palmetto man accused of attacking priest with machete

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Melville, La. (KPLC) - A Palmetto man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, hate crimes, home invasion and a bench warrant after allegedly attacking a Melville priest.

The incident occurred at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Melville on July 13 between 6 and 7 p.m.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Dwayne Neely, 58, of Palmetto, approached the priest asking for food. The priest denied the request, and witnesses said that Neely then attacked the priest with a machete.

Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas said the department is investigating the attack as a potential hate crime, and authorities reported Neely stated he “wanted to kill a black man today.”

Melville Police has reached out to the FBI for assistance in the case.

The priest was reported as being in critical condition upon his arrival, but his vitals appeared stable last night. More scans are scheduled today to determine if he requires intensive care.

Dr. Ann Warner named new dean of McNeese College of Nursing
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Fire breaks out at Moss Bluff spa
