Packing House Road to close July 17 for bridge replacement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Packing House Road will be closed north of U.S. 90 East for several months for a bridge replacement, according to Calcasieu Parish officials.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 17, to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Parish officials provided details on detour routes during the closure.

For southbound traffic:

Detour north to South Frontage Road

West to Boys Village Road

South to U.S. 90

East to Packing House Road.

For northbound traffic:

Detour south to U.S. 90

West to Boys Village Road

North to South Frontage Road

East to Packing House Road.

Detour signs will be posted.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

