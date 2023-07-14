50/50 Thursdays
Packing House Road to close July 17 for bridge replacement

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Packing House Road will be closed north of U.S. 90 East for several months for a bridge replacement, according to Calcasieu Parish officials.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 17, to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Parish officials provided details on detour routes during the closure.

For southbound traffic:

  • Detour north to South Frontage Road
  • West to Boys Village Road
  • South to U.S. 90
  • East to Packing House Road.

For northbound traffic:

  • Detour south to U.S. 90
  • West to Boys Village Road
  • North to South Frontage Road
  • East to Packing House Road.

Detour signs will be posted.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

