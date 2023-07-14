Meteor spotted over SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several residents in the south Lake Charles area spotted an interesting sight this morning. What appears to be a meteor lit up the sky early this morning, July 14.

One viewer, Angela O’Quain, even managed to catch a video of it on video as it soared over our area around 4:30 a.m.

Unconfirmed reports of the likely meteor have poured in from as far West as New Iberia and as far East as Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.