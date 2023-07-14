Louisiana 4H shooting team takes home several national titles

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s 4H shooting team made waves at the recent national championships, bringing home not just one, but several national titles in several categories, many from Central Louisiana.

Sidney Inness from Grant High School may be small, but she packs a hard punch, or should we say a 22? She just brought home the national 4H shooting title in small bore pistol.

“We get so much great energy from the people we compete against and compete with,” she said. “It is definitely a great experience.”

She is not alone, not by a long shot. The shooting team also brought home titles in hunting skills, air rifle and small bore rifle.

Westin Airhart from Sabine Parish helped bring home the championship in hunting skills. He said it is not just about the ability to shoot, it is about demonstrating knowledge and ethical hunting practices.

“Tons of good information you need. Other events they kind of just separate on just the one gun or the one thing, but you learn safety, you learn the laws of the land, hunting laws,” he said.

The achievements of these shooters are more impressive when considering the size of the competition. The national championships in Nebraska drew a whopping 42 state teams and an astonishing 720 participants.

Noah Palmer, also from Sabine Parish, is a co-champion in hunting skills. He said he will take this experience and pay it forward, sharing his wisdom with younger shooters.

“There’s a lot of information that you have to go through, but knowing all this, you will be able to determine what’s a good hunting situation and what to know about guns,” he said.

Led by one of their passionate and committed coaches, it is not hard to see where the dedication, skill and unwavering spirit comes from.

“We got them out here training as much as possible into the next year and for the next competition,” said Coach Jason Inness. “Even if they don’t want to compete, it’s learning the fundamentals and focusing on the safety they’ll learn from that, just like life skills.”

To stand out amidst such fierce competition speaks volumes about the talent and tenacity of these young shooters.

