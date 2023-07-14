Jennings native plans to restore historic building known as former Daley’s Grocery Store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Older folks might remember the former Daley’s Grocery Store in Jennings.

The building has been vacant for nearly 30 years, but that’s about to change.

“This is where Jennings originated,” Ricky Manuel said. “The first streetlight was right there in front of this building.”

Before this piece of Jennings history sat vacant, it was known as Daley’s Grocery Store for about 50 years, sitting on what once was the city’s main street.

The store was previously Menard’s Grocery Store. Willie Menard purchased the building in 1889. Menard’s nephew Daley Manuel bought the store in 1945 and changed its name.

The history of the building goes back to 1885 as one of the first commercial buildings in Jennings. It survived the fire of 1901 that destroyed much of the city, and over the decades, it’s taken on several purposes.

Now, it’s back in the hands of Daley Manuel’s son, Ricky Manuel, who ran the store with his brother after their father passed away in 1995.

“I plan to restore it to its natural beauty,” Manuel said. “Back to what it looked like in the 1800s.”

When the time is right, Manuel’s daughter will take over.

“Just like my father before me, I was born and raised here,” Manuel’s daughter, Jessica Manuel LeJeune said. “When you could stand on a milk crate and run the register, you got promoted.”

For now, the plan is just to restore the building.

“If we can make it look good again, like when my grandfather built it, that’s a win for us and a win for the city,” Jessica said.

Construction work is already taking shape downtown under a city initiative. Officials plan to accommodate Manuel and other developments along South Main Street.

“We’re very excited to partner with Mr. Ricky and to complement that, we are going to come in and put the brick pavers on both sides of the street and continue to enhance downtown,” Mayor Henry Guinn said.

“It’s very important to restore this building because it is the history of Jennings,” Manuel said. “Not to mention, it’s been in my family for six generations.”

