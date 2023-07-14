50/50 Thursdays
Human skull found near Sabine River

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Newton County, TX (KPLC) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a human skull alongside the Sabine River.

Sheriff Robert Burby confirmed on Thursday the skull was found near Bon Wier, but did not reveal where it was found or by whom. However, some sources said it was found in a sand bar near Newton County Road 4085.

Burby said little information is known about whether the remains were a man or a woman, or how long it had been there. The skull was sent to a forensic lab or pathologist to try to uncover additional information, according to a news article.

“We’re just not releasing additional information at this time because that’s all we know and there’s just nothing else to release at this point,” said Burby.

Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Health Headlines: The hidden dangers of alcohol
