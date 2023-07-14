Homeowner accused of pulling gun on concrete workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A group of concrete workers on Elms Street say they were attempting to get some shade when a homeowner pulled a gun on them.

The workers were pouring concrete at a house on the west side of the road, then walked across the street to a shaded area. They say they were standing on the sidewalk when the owner of the house they were standing in front of pulled up and took out a gun. One of the workers took video of a portion of the incident and photos of the man, which shows him wearing a hat bearing the phrase “2A” (short for the second amendment) and holding a gun in his left hand.

It doesn’t show what the homeowner told them initially, but it does show the workers explaining to him they have a right to be on the sidewalk and using choice words to tell him what he could do with the gun. The homeowner eventually turns and walks away.

The homeowner, Stephen Ryker, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Police Department. Keenum said the incident ultimately ended peacefully.

Louisiana law states you may use force for the purpose of preventing a forcible crime against you, or a forcible crime or trespass against your property. This is provided that the force or violence used must be reasonable and apparently necessary to prevent the crime.

