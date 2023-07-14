Gotta Eat: Try a Louisiana classic with Buffi’s Peaux Boys

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today we’re checking out a place in downtown Lake Charles that’s been serving up classics for years and puts heart and soul into their food. It’s a place that’s all about experience.

Paige Vidrine is the owner of Buffi’s Peaux Boys. She explains, “It’s about the full immersion, the experience that you have when you go in. So it’s about the aesthetic and the way that.”

It’s a place that invites you to stop and smell the Po’boys. Buffi’s is a staple for the restaurant community in Lake Charles and draws in both locals and visitors from all over.

Family runs deep here as the Buffi’s family makes every order with their secret ingredient, love and care.

“Love, love, love,” says Vidrine. “I’m like, put the love into it, cause you can feel that. I honestly believe that when you’re eating food, like, the way that you feel is really based on not just how good it is. But, like, the feeling, the energy that was put in it into it by the people who were making it.”

Vidrine says that love came from growing up in the food industry. Then, years later, taking over her sister’s restaurant which offers a cozy spot and offers a refreshing atmosphere with its earthy vintage decor.

And customers agree saying, “I don’t think you can find anywhere else that’s this cute to go eat at.” And “Quaint, charming, inviting, homie...I love the feel of it.”

Personally, I say what’s not to love? From the staff, the aesthetic, and the creative menu that brings it all together. They all mix perfectly to expand your flavor palette and give you the perfect po’boy you’ve been craving.

First, they introduced me to the kickin’ chicken potato. The grilled chicken and jalapenos pair perfectly with the bacon ranch spread.

But you can also stick with the po’boys. I tried the Boiled crawfish po’boy which was absolutely incredible.

So, tell your friends and family to make a trip to downtown Lake Charles and visit Buffi’s Peaux Boys on 345 Broad St.

I promise you won’t be disappointed.

