50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Subtropical Storm Don forms in the central Atlantic, NO threat to SWLA

By Joseph Enk
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of 4:00 AM Friday, the area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring roughly midway between Bermuda and the Azores has become Subtropical Storm Don.

Subtropical Storm Don
Subtropical Storm Don(KPLC)

Likely already at peak intensity with winds around 50 mph, Don is expected to drift further north and then east over the next several days, posing no threat to anyone and certainly no threat to SWLA.

Subtropical Storm Don
Subtropical Storm Don(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Heat indices will be close to oppressive values Friday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather expected to continue through the weekend, slight chance for showers Sunday
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast