First Alert Forecast: Subtropical Storm Don forms in the central Atlantic, NO threat to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of 4:00 AM Friday, the area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring roughly midway between Bermuda and the Azores has become Subtropical Storm Don.

Subtropical Storm Don (KPLC)

Likely already at peak intensity with winds around 50 mph, Don is expected to drift further north and then east over the next several days, posing no threat to anyone and certainly no threat to SWLA.

Subtropical Storm Don (KPLC)

