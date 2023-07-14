FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot into next week, a shower or storm possible on Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our hot and dry pattern will continue across Southwest Louisiana as we start the weekend. Upper-level high pressure remains built up near our region, keeping rain chances very limited despite plenty of moisture to work with. Saturday temperatures will once again warm up to the mid to upper 90′s, with heat indices in the triple digits before lunchtime. Afternoon values will likely reach the 105-110° range under scattered cloud cover.

Another hot and humid day is ahead Saturday. heat indices will range between 100-110 degrees, (KPLC)

This will continue to make hot weather precautions are essential. Make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working or doing physical activity outside, and wear lighter-colored clothing if possible. Remember never to leave small children or pets unattended in the heat, and especially not in vehicles.

A couple showers or storms may return Sunday afternoon. (KPLC)

By Sunday, enough digging in the jetstream may take place to provide a slight boost to rain chances for the day, which could give us some isolated showers or storms. We could see an additional storm or two Monday, before models continue to insist on high pressure returning by mid-week. That would mean a return of mostly dry weather to the region. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the long term.

Subtropical Storm Don. (KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda that now developed into Subtropical Storm Don. Don is set to move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone.

