First Alert Forecast: Hot weather expected to continue through the weekend, slight chance for showers Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our hot and dry pattern is fully in place across Southwest Louisiana and the high humidity is keeping conditions muggy. Upper-level high pressure remains built up near our region, keeping rain chances very limited despite plenty of moisture to work with. Friday temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 90′s, with heat indices in the triple digits before lunchtime. Afternoon values will likely reach the 105-110° range under scattered cloud cover, with heat advisories continuing for all parishes from 11 AM to 7 PM that could become excessive heat warnings.

Hot weather precautions are essential. Make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working outside, and wear lighter-colored clothing if possible. Remember never to leave small children or pets unattended in the heat, and especially not in vehicles.

Heat indices will be close to oppressive values Friday afternoon. (KPLC)

Temperatures will struggle to get lower than the 80′s overnight with the elevated dewpoints, and some near the coast might not even get below 90°.

A digging jetstream will fight against high pressure to give us a slight chance for rain Sunday (KPLC)

Not much change is expected to the forecast through at least the first part of the weekend. High pressure will keep the jetstream north of the area and keep afternoon showers and storms from forming. Sunday might see some digging in the jetstream giving a slight boost to rain chances for the day, which could give us some isolated showers. The long term has some uncertainty as some models have high pressure expanding and moving east by midweek, which would extend our hot and dry pattern. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the long term.

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda that now has a favorable chance for development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone. The next name on the list is Don.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

