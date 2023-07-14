50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire breaks out at Moss Bluff spa

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fire broke out at a spa in Moss Bluff this morning.

The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a call of smoke coming from one of the businesses in the Moss Village plaza called “Ryan Spa.”

Lake Charles Fire, Acadian Ambulance and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were also present on the scene.

All neighboring businesses in the plaza were evacuated, but it appeared the fire was contained to one business.

According to Chief Robby Trahan, no injuries were reported and as of 11 a.m., the fire has since been contained.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Heat indices will be close to oppressive values Friday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather expected to continue through the weekend, slight chance for showers Sunday
Dr. Ann Warner named new dean of McNeese College of Nursing
Dr. Ann Warner named new dean of McNeese College of Nursing
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Reported meteor falls across South Louisiana skies early Friday morning
Fire breaks out at Moss Bluff spa
Fire breaks out at Moss Bluff spa