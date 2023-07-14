Fire breaks out at Moss Bluff spa

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fire broke out at a spa in Moss Bluff this morning.

The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a call of smoke coming from one of the businesses in the Moss Village plaza called “Ryan Spa.”

Lake Charles Fire, Acadian Ambulance and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were also present on the scene.

All neighboring businesses in the plaza were evacuated, but it appeared the fire was contained to one business.

According to Chief Robby Trahan, no injuries were reported and as of 11 a.m., the fire has since been contained.

