LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University has announced that Dr. Ann Warner has been named as the new dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

The college includes the departments of undergraduate nursing, graduate nursing, psychology, and counseling (which includes the Kay Doré Counseling Center and McNeese Autism Program), radiologic and medical laboratory sciences, and the health systems management program.

Warner received her doctorate in nursing science from Texas Woman’s University in Houston, her Master of Science degree in trauma/critical care nursing from the University of Maryland in Baltimore, and her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi in Jackson.

Dr. Ann Warner named new dean of McNeese College of Nursing (McNeese State University)

Warner has been serving as interim dean since January 2021. During this time, she has led the 1,300-student college and its departments through the challenges incurred by hurricane damages to facilities, the COVID-19 pandemic, an ice storm, a flood, reaccreditation, and site visits, and faculty retirements in key leadership positions.

Prior to her appointment, Warner, a professor of nursing, served as co-coordinator of the McNeese graduate program from 2012-2021 and has been a nursing faculty member since 1992. She thought in the undergraduate nursing program for 20 years before moving to the graduate nursing program.

