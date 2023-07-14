7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Teams: Rosepine Eagles

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles are coming off of a (10-3) season and new head Coach Troy Gardner, who previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator says he expects his team to be in the playoff mix once again.

“The last two years we made the quarterfinals and it’s been something that is almost kind of expected now, our kids definitely feel like they belong we lost a lot of players but I feel like we have enough coming back that we can still make things happen and hopefully be as successful as we’ve been the last couple years,” Gardner said.

Rosepine has come close to making it to the Division III Semi-finals but lost to the Many Tigers two years in a row, but this season Gardner believes they’ve learned from their mistakes and are primed for an even better year.

“The first year we kind of got shell shocked early, you look up and there’s 7:40 left in the first quarter and we’re down 30 to nothing I think this last year we were prepared it was a 7-0 ball game half way through the fourth quarter before they tied it up so I guess building off of that now we know what it takes, we know what the atmosphere brings now we just have to finish it this time,” Gardner said.

Rosepine is set to open up its season against Westlake on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.