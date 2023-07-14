36th Annual Cajun French Music Festival comes to Burton Coliseum

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 36th annual Cajun Music and Food Festival is back this weekend. The festival is hosted by the Lake Charles chapter of the Cajun French Music Association.

There will be live Cajun music, great food, and auctions, all at the Burton Coliseum.

Admission is $10 with free admission for Children 12 and under.

Saturday, July 15

  • 9 a.m. - Jace Coulas and Breaux Bridge Aces
  • 11 a.m. - Donny Broussard and LA Stars
  • 1 p.m. - 4 Horses
  • 3:15 p.m. - Cajun Strong
  • 5:30 p.m. - Hunter Courville and Cajun Fever
  • 8 p.m. - Swampland Revival

Sunday, July 16

  • 9:00 a.m. - Mass followed by Coffee and Donut Social

