25 years after Rose Born brutally stabbed to death in donut store, fight for justice continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For years it was a cold case, and then it was reported solved, seven years ago.

July 8 was the 25th anniversary of the brutal killing of Rose Born. The lady with the donut shop was stabbed repeatedly in her store on 18th Street in Lake Charles.

Dennis Jerome Bartie is charged with the murder, but the case has experienced many delays related to legal disputes between the prosecution and the defense.

Rose’s sister, Rita Theriot, said the family is losing hope of ever seeing justice.

“It’s been 25 years since Rose’s hideous death. And in 2016 Chief Don Dixon gave a news conference saying they found her killer and yet, here it is, he still has not been convicted. We’ve given up on Calcasieu Parish justice system,” said Theriot.

Bartie was arrested in 2016. He was already in prison for another stabbing. Technology had improved since Born’s killing, so they were able to retrieve DNA from evidence in the case.

Authorities said the DNA matched Bartie, and Born’s family thought justice would come. That was seven years ago, and patience has run thin.

“We’ve given up. We know Rose is in heaven, justice will be served one day, and that’s it. If and when something comes up, okay,” said Theriot.

She said Rose was a kind, considerate person and a hard worker who never had a chance to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

“Rose was building a beautiful home. She was almost through with it. She had no mortgages, no loans on it. She saved and saved for cash. And all she had left was to put the floors in. She never got to see it finished,” said Theriot.

She said simply, it’s sad that after so many years there’s no justice for Rose.

What’s the latest delay? A spokesperson for the DA’s office said the defense asked for additional DNA testing, so the trial was continued without a new date set.

