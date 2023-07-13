50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 12, 2023.

Jason Oda Soileau, 47, Lake Charles: Improper riding on roadways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Lee Hagan Jr., 28, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force; trespassing; probation detainer.

Demetrius O’Shaun Boger, 45, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Joseph Paul Oquain, 51, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft of livestock.

Dylan Thomas Cormie, 22, Westlake: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Ashtyn Gage Lilly, 20, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Kenneth Guy Durapeaux Jr., 47, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000.

Andrew Jordan Dupas, 22, Lake Charles: Failure to report the commission of a felony.

Tatiana Yasmine Mendoza, 19, Vinton: Possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Juan Ramon Seymore, 19, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; trespassing; resisting an officer; hate crimes.

Dravin Jamar Edwards, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Rodney Gregory Pete, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Adolph Julius Murrey, 83, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

James Christopher Duplechin, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Rickey James Romero, 58, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Tonya Lynn Moore, 51, Sulphur: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

