Summer heat affects local farmers and their crops

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Certain times of the year can pose significant problems for farmers, especially in summer months with high temperatures and little rain.

“The heat has been extremely horrible,” David Smith said.

Smith, who is a farmer, said he’s thankful for irrigation systems that serve as a lifeline to his crops. Even as the expense increases, he said he’s happy to pay it.

“As long as we have soil moisture that’s adequate, but when you start getting after that week, ten-day period, then you start getting kind of worried,” Smith said.

The changing weather can be detrimental to crops. While some need more moisture, others don’t.

“It cost you on the other hand, because you know you’re losing crop value on your dry land stuff,” Smith said. “Your crops are starting to suffer, and corn has a critical time where it needs a lot of water. If it hits it on that critical time, you can see your yields just backing off daily.”

Smith said the heat requires him and his workers to be cautious when working.

“We had a couple of dates with heat indexes at 116,” Smith said. “I don’t think I’ve seen that but once or twice in my lifetime. We were taking lots of breaks.”

