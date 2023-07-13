Sulphur “Chicken Fest” to be held at West Cal Arena

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you spot a lot of chickens near the West Cal Arena in Sulphur this weekend, don’t be surprised. The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition’s first-ever “Chicken Fest” will begin on July 15 at 10 a.m.

Admission is $5 with free admission for children 2 years old and younger.

Throughout the day there will be an artisan market, food booths, a chicken house raffle, chicken races, and a scavenger hunt.

There will also be the following scheduled events:

10 a.m. - Chicken pot pie contest (Winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m.)

11 a.m. - Chicken pageant

12:30 p.m. - Wing eating contest

1:30 p.m . - Cluck-n-crow contest

2 p.m. - Chicken derby

3 p.m. - Iron chicken

4 p.m. - Live music featuring Brad Brinkley

You can find more information on the scheduled events HERE.

