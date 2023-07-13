50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur “Chicken Fest” to be held at West Cal Arena

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you spot a lot of chickens near the West Cal Arena in Sulphur this weekend, don’t be surprised. The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition’s first-ever “Chicken Fest” will begin on July 15 at 10 a.m.

Admission is $5 with free admission for children 2 years old and younger.

Throughout the day there will be an artisan market, food booths, a chicken house raffle, chicken races, and a scavenger hunt.

There will also be the following scheduled events:

  • 10 a.m. - Chicken pot pie contest (Winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m.)
  • 11 a.m. - Chicken pageant
  • 12:30 p.m. - Wing eating contest
  • 1:30 p.m. - Cluck-n-crow contest
  • 2 p.m. - Chicken derby
  • 3 p.m. - Iron chicken
  • 4 p.m. - Live music featuring Brad Brinkley

You can find more information on the scheduled events HERE.

