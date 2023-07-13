50/50 Thursdays
State police searching for 19-month-old, non-custodial mother

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisor for a...
Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisor for a 19-month-old boy reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services in Crowley.

CROWLEY, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 19-month-old boy reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services in Crowley.

Liam James was taken by his non-custodial mother, Savannah James, who is a white female weighing approximately 100 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, according to Louisiana State Police.

Liam James is a 19-month-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan, with Louisiana license 831CPW, state police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Liam’s whereabouts to immediately call the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.

