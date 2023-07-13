There was a Lake Charles Police Department presence in Lacassine Wednesday night. (KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has asked Charles Police Department representatives about a law enforcement presence in Lacassine last night.

Viewers in Lacassine reached out to KPLC with questions about why Lake Charles police were working in the area. The viewers say police were at a gas station and at a house on Kayla Street, which is about a half-mile from the station. A SWAT van was in front of the house, they said.

KPLC has reached out to Lake Charles police, the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police for more information.

