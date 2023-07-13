50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

July 13 is officially ‘Tre’ Day’ in New Orleans

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an...
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. LSU won 8-3. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council honored Brother Martin graduate and LSU baseball star Tre’ Morgan III, proclaiming July 13 “Tre’ Day.”

Morgan was a key piece in LSU’s run to the program’s seventh CWS Title. Many say without his stellar defense against the Florida Gators in the final series and an incredible play in the semi-finals to keep No. 1 Wake Forest at bay, the Tigers would not have gone home with the trophy.

He says he developed his love for baseball in New Orleans, and despite being displaced during Hurricane Katrina, his parents felt it important to keep the family in the city they know and love.

Morgan was a standout on the playground, then at Brother Martin, and during travel ball, making a mark wherever he played.

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates his second home run during an NCAA baseball game...
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates his second home run during an NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

In the City Council Chambers, Morgan spoke about the importance of being a role model and the gratitude he has for his loved ones who helped him become a national champion.

“They put this dream in my head at a young age because you know I was young, waking up, going to the field. It was hot. I don’t know why, but my parents knew why we were doing this because they saw the light at the end of the tunnel. They knew what it could become,” Morgan said.

After helping the Tigers capture the 2023 World Series Championship, Morgan was selected No. 88 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Former Sulphur High School pitcher and outfielder, and LSU signee Jake Brown was selected in...
Texas Rangers Select Sulphur’s Jake Brown in the 16th Round
Former Pitkin High School dual sport athlete, and LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards had his dreams...
Tampa Bay Rays Select Pitkin/LSU Pitcher Garrett Edwards in 11th Round
Tampa Bay Rays Select Pitkin/LSU Pitcher Garrett Edwards in 11th Round
From left, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews could become the first teammates...
LSU Tigers Baseball has multiple players selected in the MLB Draft