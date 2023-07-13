50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot weather ahead, staying dry at least through Saturday

More hot and humid weather is ahead, staying dry through Saturday.
By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We find ourselves once again in the midst of a hot, humid and dry pattern. Upper-level high pressure remains parked close enough to the region where rain chances are very limited and temperatures remain hot. This will stay the same on Friday as highs return to the mid 90′s, with heat indices again in triple digits. Those values are likely to return to the 105-110 degree range in the afternoon. So when outdoors, hot weather precautions will remain a must. Be sure to stay hydrated, take lots of breaks if working, and wearing light-colored clothing if possible will be a good idea.

Heat indices will again reach the 105-110 degree range Friday.
Heat indices will again reach the 105-110 degree range Friday.(KPLC)

Not much change is expected to the forecast through at least the first part of the weekend. High pressure will keep the jetstream north of the area and keep afternoon showers and storms from forming. Thus, you’ll want to keep on using caution if outdoors.

High pressure will keep things dry at least through Saturday.
High pressure will keep things dry at least through Saturday.(KPLC)

Sunday might see some digging in the jetstream giving a slight boost to rain chances for the day, which could give us some isolated showers. The long term has some uncertainty as some models have the high pressure returning to the area by mid week. If that does indeed happen, another dry period of weather would return. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the long term.

Chances for an isolated shower or storm may return to SWLA Sunday and early next week.
Chances for an isolated shower or storm may return to SWLA Sunday and early next week.(KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda for possible development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone. The next name on the list is Don.

