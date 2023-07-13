First Alert Forecast: High humidity but little chance for rain as hot and dry weather continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot and dry weather is getting into full swing across Southwest Louisiana thanks to upper level high pressure continuing to build into the area. Thursday will see another quick warmup with highs getting into the mid and upper 90′s away from the coastline. Winds mostly out of the SW and elevated humidity will give rise to plenty of scattered cloud cover, but high pressure and sinking air will keep a lid on almost all potential rain or storm development.

Scattered clouds and high heat indices with little chance for showers this afternooon (KPLC)

The main concern with the high humidity, is it’s effect on the heat index. Feels like temperatures will once again be reaching at least 100 for most of the area to over 110° in spots further inland. Another heat advisory has been issued for the day for all parishes, so exercise caution when spending time outdoors. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or fluids and take frequent breaks when working outside.

Heat advisory issued for the day for all parishes (KPLC)

Not much change is expected to the forecast through at least the first part of the weekend. High pressure will keep the jetstream north of the area and keep afternoon showers and storms from forming. Sunday might see some digging in the jetstream giving a slight boost to rain chances for the day, which could give us some isolated showers. The long term has some uncertainty as some models have high pressure backing off some, while others have it expanding and moving east extending our hot and dry pattern. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the long term.

Hot and dry weather continues as high pressure keeps rain out of our skies (KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda for possible development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone.

