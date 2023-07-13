50/50 Thursdays
Expert advice for keeping your yard green during 100°+ heat

Excessive heat warnings like today’s can be a major yard killer, according to Treppendahl Tree and Landscape.
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excessive heat warnings like today’s can be a major yard killer, according to Treppendahl Tree and Landscape.

Speaking with their owner, he shared some advice to help you avoid the brown grass and droopy leaves as temperatures rise this summer.

“Water your lawn for 30 to 45 minutes in the morning. 5, 6 a.m. And it’s going to set your lawn up for success,” said Rob Treppendahl.

With feel like temps reaching 110 degrees, horticulturalist Kelsey LaCaze says watering in the morning helps her yard to lock in moisture.

“I prefer to water my plants in the morning,” she said. “That’s the recommended time to be watering them. That kind of gives your plants that little oomph for their day. They’re going through, nice and hydrated and they’re not going to see as much of that heat stress.”

Going beyond watering, Treppendahl shared some methods he’s done to his own yard like aeration.

Looking at the two side-by-side, the results are night and day.

“You can see it’s really nice, it’s really even, it’s a beautiful lawn,” he said. “Texture looks good even though the subsoil isn’t that great. On this other side I haven’t done anything. I’ve let it have natural rainfall, I haven’t done aeration or topdressing and you can see it’s much more uneven.”

Finally, potted plants can receive some direct sunlight but Treppendahl says a break from the heat is always beneficial.

“Sunlight inside can burn them up so just pull it away from the window a little bit,” he recommends. “Plants like that. Make sure they’ve got plenty of water. That water will help them deal with the heat.”

“Down here in Louisiana we get that really really hot sun so it’s not a bad idea to give them a break from that,” added LaCaze.

Treppendahl’s recommendations:

  • Water your yard in the morning rather than the day
  • Keep waterings to 45 minutes to an hour
  • Flower beds need don’t need nearly as much water
  • Keep flower bed watering short. 5 to 10 minutes, 3 times a week.
  • Look into aeration and topdressing for best results

