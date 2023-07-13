50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSB school to install weapons detectors at high schools in the district

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish schools were awarded a grant for weapons detectors.

It’s a sad reality – schools across the country feel it necessary to step up their security protocols.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is doing the same with its newly awarded grant from the Louisiana Department of Education’s Stronger Connections Program. The LDOE invested over $20 million in 39 schools across the state to increase school safety.

“High-end weapons detectors are very technologically advanced, so it’s more suited for high frequency or high number of volume of students or fans,” superintendent Shannon LaFargue said. “A lot of people may have seen the type of weapons detectors that were looking at called ‘open gate’ at stadiums.”

LaFargue said the $518,355 grant will cover the cost for each high school in the district to have these detectors set up at two entrances.

“We want our students to be able to learn in an environment that’s conducive to learning,” he said. “We want our faculty to deliver highly effective instruction in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable. And then when the parents drop their kids off at school, we want them to drive away feeling safe and comfortable that their kid is protected to the greatest extent possible.”

He said in the wake of school gun violence, it’s important to make sure there are multiple layers of security.

“With the school tragedies and the heightened sensitivity with harm that could come our students’ and children’s way, we really facilitated and accelerated our approach to hardening our schools,” LaFargue said.

He said CPSB has other safety enhancements in the works too.

“At the start of school this year or close to the start of school, we hope to have every single school site with a student population with armed security,” LaFargue said.

The school board has a designated security team made up of Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies and school personnel. They meet once a week to discuss and maintain safety within the schools.

As for the weapons detectors, they are expected to be installed at the 10 high school campuses this fall.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisor for a...
State police searching for 19-month-old, non-custodial mother
Missing Child from Crowley
Yard green amid heat
Expert advice for keeping your yard green during 100°+ heat
Group celebrates new state law
Group celebrates new state law that gives big tax credit for adoptive couples