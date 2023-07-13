7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Teams: Iota Bulldogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 2022 was a stepping stone year for the Iota Bulldogs, in the first year under new Head Coach Ray Aucoin, the Bulldogs opened the year with back-to-back losses to Iowa and St. Louis but ended the regular season with eight consecutive wins.

The Bulldogs then carried that momentum into the playoffs where they blew out Northwest 28-0, before falling in round two to Breaux Bridge 33-18 to finish the year with an overall record of 9-3. A large reason why the Bulldogs found so much success in 2022 was due to their 23-member senior class, but in 2023, they once again have a large senior class.

“I feel really good, I’d love to have all 23 seniors back, but we have 15 seniors that are coming back that have had significant playing time, or started,” said Aucoin. “We’ve got 15 players that have significant playing time, or started on defense, and we’ve got some all-district first-team guys coming back.”

When Aucoin took over the Iota football team in April of 2022, one thing he focused on was building a Bulldog culture, and entering his second season at the helm, he feels as if they’ve done just that.

“We’re like a family dude, the kids look around, and when times are getting tough and it’s getting hot in them bleachers and they’re getting tired of running and they look down and they’re looking at us and we’re all looking up at them and they look down and realize those idiots down there love each other to stick together and not leave us. They believe in us, so that’s something when I took over, they knew what they could trust.”

The Bulldogs will open their season on Friday, September 1st, at home against the Iowa Yellow Jackets.

