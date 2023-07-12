50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 11, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 11, 2023.

Earnest Ray Gallien, 47, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary (3 charges); out-of-state detainer.

Ayanna Latice Smith, 26, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Eugene King III, 29, Sulphur: Stalking.

Virginia Kate Johnson, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Possession, distribution, production, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug; possession, distribution, production, or manufacture of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Bradley Vassal, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 52, Vinton: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).

Nathaniel Shane Trahan Stickler, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession, distribution, production, or manufacture of a Schedule I drug.

