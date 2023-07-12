50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Senator Cassidy addresses rising flood insurance costs

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is by far the largest recipient of funds from the National Flood Insurance Program, according to FEMA.

With the sometimes unpredictable Louisiana weather, everyone is at risk of flooding. But affording flood insurance is easier said than done.

Senator Bill Cassidy addressed the rising cost today in a conference.

The average flood insurance rate in Louisiana is $750 per year, a price tag, that many say they can’t afford.

Senator Bill Cassidy discussed his National Flood Insurance Program Reform Package, and what it aims to accomplish.

“It will address out-of-control rate increases for homeowners in our state, because no matter where I go in Louisiana, I hear about the trouble people are having,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy lays out the plan.

“Our plan caps premium hikes. It provides means and tested discounts for those who have excessive hikes,” he said. “We strengthen the oversite of the insurance companies and we simplify the claims process for homeowners who are just bogged down and red tape.”

With the reform package, rates will be lowered to 9 percent, but Cassidy says it doesn’t stop there.

“But we also give support for those people who are too poor in order to be able to afford even that,” Cassidy said. “Our goal is to make this affordable, accountable to the taxpayer, sustainable to society and I think we think we could do that.”

Cassidy also said FEMA’s risk rating 2.0 Flood Insurance Program is not as transparent as it should be.

“I don’t think FEMA has been forthcoming, the model itself is very complex. The fact that you have to have a sit down with them to walk through, means that it’s difficult,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said his package would use funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to assist with the flood program.

“I’m told that Louisiana has submitted about 50 percent of the claims for the National Flood Insurance Program,” Cassidy said. “If my numbers are right, we may end up getting $1.5 billion to help mitigate risk of flooding within our state.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

A Lake Charles man fears the work on his storm damaged house is
Restore Louisiana responds to man’s concerns about quality of home repairs
Senator Cassidy addresses rising flood insurance costs
Senator Cassidy addresses rising flood insurance costs
Calcasieu students play virtual soccer on an Active Floor mat at Tech Camp
Calcasieu students learn and play at summer Tech Camp
Calcasieu students attend tech summer camp