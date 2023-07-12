Rep. Higgins calls for administration to pay promised federal funds to crawfish producers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R) is calling for federal funds owed to Louisiana crawfish producers to be paid up. He says the industry is still owed between $10 million and $13 million from the Anti-Dumping Act that was intended to aid U.S. industries affected by Chinese imports.

Higgins says the distribution of the funds by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been delayed by administrative issues.

He also wants to know what’s being done by the agency to counter the dumping of crawfish and other foreign seafood into the U.S.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.