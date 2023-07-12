Overnight power outage scheduled in Welsh

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Some Welsh residents will lose power Thursday night into Friday morning, according to town officials.

The outage is scheduled for 10 p.m. on July 13 to 4 a.m. on July 14 in the following areas:

McCown Road

Florine Street

Frey Road east of McCown Road

Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road

S. Joseph Street from Hwy 90 south to Derouen Street

Willowood Subdivision

Naebers Street from S. Jospeh Street going west to Bayou Villa

Ronald Street

Hwy 90 from S. Joseph going east to the Bayou

Westfield Apartments.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.