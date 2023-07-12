Overnight power outage scheduled in Welsh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Some Welsh residents will lose power Thursday night into Friday morning, according to town officials.
The outage is scheduled for 10 p.m. on July 13 to 4 a.m. on July 14 in the following areas:
- McCown Road
- Florine Street
- Frey Road east of McCown Road
- Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road
- S. Joseph Street from Hwy 90 south to Derouen Street
- Willowood Subdivision
- Naebers Street from S. Jospeh Street going west to Bayou Villa
- Ronald Street
- Hwy 90 from S. Joseph going east to the Bayou
- Westfield Apartments.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.