National Night Out events in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - National Night Out is an event held each year on the first Tuesday of August to encourage relationships between police forces and their communities.

We have a list of how some of our local agencies are celebrating. All events are free for all ages.

Lake Charles

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Free community event at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Will feature demonstrations, a cook-off, giveaways and activities for kids. MORE INFO

Sulphur

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Free community event at West Cal Arena, 6 to 8 p.m. Will feature music, classic cars, free food and a jambalaya cook-off. MORE INFO

DeRidder

Children age 5 to 10 can write a letter to the chief of police for a chance to be his sidekick at the NNO event on Aug. 1. Submit by July 15.

Wednesday, July 26: Books with the Blue at Beauregard Parish Library, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 28: Cones with the Cops at Dairy Queen on Mahlon Street, 2 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: Escape room at the Gothic Jail, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Catfish cook-off in the Gothic Jail parking lot. Register for cook-off by July 15.

Monday, July 31: Free Mystery Magic Show at the civic center, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Clue: NNO Edition at DeRidder Fairgrounds, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Will feature games, music, food trucks, a car show, demonstrations and fireworks. MORE INFO

