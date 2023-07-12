Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on 5th Ave.
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of 5th Ave.
Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers responded to a call about shots being fired around 12:30 a.m. this morning, July 12.
When officers arrived they said they found a deceased man.
The investigation is still in the early stages and the Lake Charles Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 337-491-1311.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.