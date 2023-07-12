50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kansas City Royals Select Barbe’s Donovan LaSalle in the 19th Round

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Barbe High School outfielder, and Oklahoma State signee Donovan LaSalle was selected in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday night, the 559th overall pick.

LaSalle was named the 2023 Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Mr. Baseball after an impressive senior season that was capped off with a grand slam in the Non-Select Division One State Championship game, putting the Buccaneers in front of West Monroe, which ultimately led to Barbe’s 12th State Championship in program history.

2023 Stats:

  • Batting Average: .510
  • Home Runs: 10
  • RBIs: 43
  • Runs Scored: 57
  • Stolen Bases: 33

LaSalle told KPLC he is weighing his options and hasn’t made a decision on whether he will sign with the Kansas City Royals, or play for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Former Sulphur High School pitcher and outfielder, and LSU signee Jake Brown was selected in...
Texas Rangers Select Sulphur’s Jake Brown in the 16th Round
Former Pitkin High School dual sport athlete, and LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards had his dreams...
Tampa Bay Rays Select Pitkin/LSU Pitcher Garrett Edwards in 11th Round
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Sulphur Golden Tors
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Sulphur Golden Tors
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Grand Lake Hornets
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Grand Lake Hornets