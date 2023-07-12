Kansas City Royals Select Barbe’s Donovan LaSalle in the 19th Round

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Barbe High School outfielder, and Oklahoma State signee Donovan LaSalle was selected in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday night, the 559th overall pick.

Barbe’s Donovan LaSalle (@DonovanLasalle) has been selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round (559th overall)



LaSalle is signed to play at Oklahoma State@KPLC7Sports pic.twitter.com/XRXxWNAUXy — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) July 11, 2023

LaSalle was named the 2023 Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Mr. Baseball after an impressive senior season that was capped off with a grand slam in the Non-Select Division One State Championship game, putting the Buccaneers in front of West Monroe, which ultimately led to Barbe’s 12th State Championship in program history.

2023 Stats:

Batting Average: .510

Home Runs: 10

RBIs: 43

Runs Scored: 57

Stolen Bases: 33

LaSalle told KPLC he is weighing his options and hasn’t made a decision on whether he will sign with the Kansas City Royals, or play for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.