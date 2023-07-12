50/50 Thursdays
Hurricane victims still looking for financial assistance nearly three years later

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Recovery after the hurricanes can be seen across Southwest Louisiana as people repair their homes and businesses, but nearly three years later, some are still trying to find financial assistance.

It was a full house at Restore Louisiana’s outreach event. A line was out the door of hurricane victims hopeful they would receive some kind of help. The program provides grant funding for home repairs, reconstruction, and reimbursements for repairs already completed.

Those who 7News spoke with said the process has been a waiting game, but they are anticipating help from the program.

“Hopefully, they can either tear down my house and rebuild it or most likely they’ll have to tear it down and rebuild it because that’s how much their damage was,” a Lake Charles resident said.

“Two trees went through my home, and I’ve lost half of my home,” Pamela Thigpen said. “My insurance company, they bankrupted, leaving us without help for our home to be paid for and to be done and finished.”

Thigpen said this was her last resort after not receiving help from other agencies but said she may have gotten the answers she was looking for.

“It does look hopeful,” Thigpen said.

The deadline to apply for the Restore Louisiana program is August 1.

