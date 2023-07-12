Hog Island Gully south recreation area to temporarily close for engineering projects

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge will have an extended closure of the Hog Island Gully South Recreation Area beginning on July 26, 2023.

The closure is to allow for the completion of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects:

Louisiana Coastal Area Beneficial Use of Dredged Material (LCA BUDMAT Program): Calcasieu/Sabine Project. More information can be found at: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/.../Beneficial-Use-of.../

Coastal Wetland Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act (CWPPRA): Long Point Bayou Marsh Creation Project (CS-85) (designed by Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) and constructed by USACE). More information can be found at: https://www.lacoast.gov/reports/gpfs/CS-85.pdf

The recreation area will be closed, including both boat launches, due to public safety concerns as well as for personnel logistics.

The area is expected to remain closed to the public through February 2024, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide an updated timeline as the projects continue.

The other Sabine NWR recreation areas and their boat launches remain open for continued access to the interior of the Refuge as well as to West Cove and Calcasieu Lake.

