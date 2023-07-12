First Alert Forecast: Slim rain chances today, hot and dry pattern taking hold

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot and dry weather is steadily taking hold back over Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances have been dwindling the last few days, and are only going to get drier as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday will have a very limited chance of rain with a chance for some scattered showers pushing in from the northwest earlier in the day, and a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon. Generally, most of the area will see some scattered cloud cover but mostly dry conditions with upper level high pressure keeping the majority of rain well off to the east. Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower and mid 90′s, with high humidity bringing the heat index into the 100-115° range.

Afternoon heat indices could push over 110° (KPLC)

Temperatures will struggle to cool down after dark with morning lows expected to mostly stay in the 80′s.

The high heat indices have cause a heat advisory to be issued for all parishes, from 11 AM until 7 PM.

A heat advisory is active for all parishes today from 11 AM to 7 PM (KPLC)

Later this week into weekend rain chances will become slim to none. The upper level high is likely to move closer to our area and this will push any chance of rain well to our east and make it nearly impossible for rain to develop over our area. This means we will see no relief from the heat and highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s along with heat indices well above 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend rain is not likely to be an issue, the heat will be the primary concern. We may see a slight chance of rain returning Sunday and continuing into next week, but that may not occur if the high remains in our area.

High pressure will keep conditions dry through the weekend (KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda for possible development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

