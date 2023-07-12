50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry weather to remain in place through late this week

Hot weather will continue this week with drier conditions ahead.
By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More hot and dry weather is getting underway across SW Louisiana. Upper-level high pressure will continue to inch closer over the next couple of days to help usher in this pattern. This continues to kick into gear Thursday with highs back into the mid 90′s for highs, with some inland areas likely touching the upper 90′s. Of course, it will feel hotter than that once you factor un mugginess. Heat indices again will likely range between 100 closer to the coast, and near 110 in some spots away from it. With this in mind, it will continue to be important to use caution when outdoors. Stay hydrated by drinking water or fluids, and take frequent breaks when doing any outside work. And not much (if any) rain is expected across the area.

Heat indices will reach triple digits again Thursday, with some locations possibly exceeding 110 degrees.(KPLC)

We won’t see many changes to this at least through the first part of the upcoming weekend. The high pressure will both keep the jetstream north of the area and mostly prevent the usual pop-up showers and storms. By Sunday, the high may start backing off just enough to create chances for an isolated shower or storm. Chances for rain appear better by early next week, as that high should move a bit further away.

Upper-level high pressure keeps us hot, humid and dry at least into the first half of the upcoming weekend.(KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet with no threats likely for SWLA into next week. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda for possible development. If this forms it would move east away from land and pose no threat to anyone

KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast