50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Father, son killed in crash by suspected repeat DUI driver while visiting college together

A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver. (Source: WFTV, BRANDY BOWDEN, ORANGE COUNTY CORRECTIONS DEPT, FHP, CNN)
By Raphael Pires, WFTV
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A father and son’s trip to Florida for college orientation ended in tragedy last weekend.

Shane and Jakob Lloyd were killed after a suspected drunken driver ran a red light and crashed into them.

The driver is now facing charges for a third DUI in 10 years, along with homicide and manslaughter charges.

“We can’t believe that it happened, and I keep waiting to wake up,” Brandy Bowden, sister and aunt of the victims, said.

According to Bowden, she is still trying to wrap her head around the devastating news that her big brother and nephew were killed in a crash.

“He was like the one all of us looked up to. The one we all aspired to be and make proud,” Bowden said.

She said they were both loving, smart and caring men.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that 40-year-old Leslie Gehret ran a red light at an intersection and slammed into the two victims.

“I couldn’t stay still. I just ran out of my car,” said witness Krystal Santiago. “I saw the horrific wreck happen and tried to help.”

Santiago said Jakob Lloyd had unfortunately already died so she tried to focus on Shane Lloyd.

“I knew I couldn’t do much, but to be able to at least hold his hand and tell him it was going to be OK,” Santiago said.

Bowden added, “It gave us comfort knowing he wasn’t alone in those moments.”

Bowden said her 19-year-old nephew had just graduated high school in Colorado and was about to start classes at the University of Central Florida.

“They were in town for college orientation so he could start his life but now that’s been taken from him,” Bowden said.

Gehret was arrested after the crash and authorities said she is facing multiple felony charges.

“Because you can’t follow the rules you’ve just taken two lives that we can never get back,” Bowden said.

Gehret currently remains in jail on a $702,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed for the 17 students and...
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy
Hurricane Special 2023: Homeowners insurance update
Hurricane Special 2023: Homeowners insurance update
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas