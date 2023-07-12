50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Creating animal art at the “Paint and Fire” summer camp

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you have a child that wants a full art experience then the “Paint and Fire” art camp is calling their name.

The art allows children to create insects, creatures, and fish of all kinds via tie dying, ceramics, painting, paper-mâché, and batik.

The camp is held in the second-floor event room of The Wine Store and will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 31 - August 4.

Registration ends on July 21.

You can call the wide store at 1-337-564-6265 to register.

